IN BENTON, Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.
6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.
11:37 a.m., a caller from Burns Street reported a scam.
4:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.
10:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:08 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Jacobs Way.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.
11:59 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
11:03 p.m., threatening was reported on East Pond Road.
5:13 p.m., harassment was reported at Somerset Plaza.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a fire with trees and utility lines down was reported on Reeds Mills Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Somerset Avenue.
7:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Water Street.
2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
5:14 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Heselton Street.
5:28 p.m., a caller from Bennett Avenue reported a scam.
6:01 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.
6:04 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Water Street.
7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
8:52 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Harding Street.
10:34 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on East Dyer Street.
10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 201.
8:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Hill Road.
Thursday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webber Pond Road.
2:41 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Summer Street.
4:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:59 a.m., loud noise was reported on Front Street.
8:36 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
9:57 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.
11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
11:36 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:13 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.
Also at 7:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burleigh Street.
10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
11:48 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 1:01 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on The Concourse.
4:12 a.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.
IN WEST FORKS, Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on U.S. Route 201.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Pond Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Eames Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:22 a.m., Bianca Wallace, 31, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and disorderly conduct.
9:04 a.m., Robert Louis Tucker, 49, of North Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:45 a.m., Michael McIntyre, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
12:24 p.m., Angelica Brown, 23, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.
7 p.m., Angie J. Gilbert, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
7:50 p.m., Ismael Andujar, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
11:21 p.m., Nason Lanphier, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:16 p.m., Christopher Warren, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONS
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., Ernest Roy Hutchins, 40, of Fairfield, was summoned on charges of operating under the influence, attaching false plates, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.
