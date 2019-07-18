IN BENTON, Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.

6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

11:37 a.m., a caller from Burns Street reported a scam.

4:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

10:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:08 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Jacobs Way.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.

11:59 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

11:03 p.m., threatening was reported on East Pond Road.

5:13 p.m., harassment was reported at Somerset Plaza.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a fire with trees and utility lines down was reported on Reeds Mills Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Somerset Avenue.

7:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Water Street.

2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:14 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Heselton Street.

5:28 p.m., a caller from Bennett Avenue reported a scam.

6:01 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.

6:04 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Water Street.

7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

8:52 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Harding Street.

10:34 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on East Dyer Street.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 201.

8:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Hill Road.

Thursday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webber Pond Road.

2:41 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Summer Street.

4:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:59 a.m., loud noise was reported on Front Street.

8:36 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:57 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

11:36 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:13 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.

Also at 7:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burleigh Street.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

11:48 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 1:01 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on The Concourse.

4:12 a.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

IN WEST FORKS, Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Eames Road.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:22 a.m., Bianca Wallace, 31, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and disorderly conduct.

9:04 a.m., Robert Louis Tucker, 49, of North Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:45 a.m., Michael McIntyre, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:24 p.m., Angelica Brown, 23, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

7 p.m., Angie J. Gilbert, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

7:50 p.m., Ismael Andujar, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

11:21 p.m., Nason Lanphier, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:16 p.m., Christopher Warren, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

 

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., Ernest Roy Hutchins, 40, of Fairfield, was summoned on charges of operating under the influence, attaching false plates, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

