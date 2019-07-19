IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:39 a.m. fraud was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:44 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:47 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the intersection of Mud Mill Road and Divided Lane.

10:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:31 a.m., theft was reported on Davenport Street.

12:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dickman Street.

1:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Hill Road.

6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:34 p.m., harassment was reported on South Chestnut Street.

7:38 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

7:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edward Street.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Jefferson and Kendall streets.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:29 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Route 133.

6:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Park Road.

6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Carlton Pond Road.

9:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

9:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:35 p.m., Frederick O. Peabody, 46, of Jackson, was arrested at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Caswell Street, and charged with violating a condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating with a suspended registration and on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:27 a.m., a 20-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Eastern Avenue.

