IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:39 a.m. fraud was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:44 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:47 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the intersection of Mud Mill Road and Divided Lane.
10:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:31 a.m., theft was reported on Davenport Street.
12:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dickman Street.
1:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Hill Road.
6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
7:34 p.m., harassment was reported on South Chestnut Street.
7:38 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
7:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edward Street.
8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Jefferson and Kendall streets.
9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:29 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Route 133.
6:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Park Road.
6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Carlton Pond Road.
9:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
9:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:35 p.m., Frederick O. Peabody, 46, of Jackson, was arrested at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Caswell Street, and charged with violating a condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating with a suspended registration and on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:27 a.m., a 20-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Eastern Avenue.
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel July 19 police log
-
Opinion
Greg Kesich: Collins is underwater
-
Local & State
Cobbossee Lake herbicide treatment for Eurasian water milfoil will be Monday
-
Local & State
Belgrade selectboard set to adopt increased tax rate
-
Nation & World
Florida sheriff to investigate Epstein’s time outside jail after sexual abuse conviction