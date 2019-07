IN ALBION, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., fraud was reported on Abbott Road.

IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pease Hill Road.

2:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pease Hill Road.

4:34 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Town Farm Road.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 12:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tozier Drive.

7:42 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Fitzsimmons Road.

9:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

Friday at 7:32 a.m., mischief was reported on Mud Run.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:28 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

10:42 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Kelley Street.

2:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Covell Road.

Friday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:26 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.

12:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.

7:48 p.m., vandalism was reported on Holley Road.

Friday at 2:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.

Friday at 9:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clifton Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowalk Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 8:59 p.m., assault was reported on Watson Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pleasant Street.

2:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

4:20 p.m., theft was reported on East Street.

4:35 p.m., assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Street.

Friday at 2:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Street.

4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:14 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

7:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moor Street.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Friday, 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 4:39 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:41 p.m., Galen Glen Grover, 58, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6:22 p.m., Tina Michelle Boutin, 38, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:52 p.m., Peter Wing, 57, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

10:07 p.m., Frank Pelletier, 58, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

10:44 p.m., James Marr, 19, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

