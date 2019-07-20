IN ANSON, Friday at 6:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

7:03 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

9:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Swan Street.

9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:38 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Stone Street.

10:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

10:14 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Davenport Street.

10:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

12:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lees Court.

12:23 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on State Street.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue Place.

4:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

7:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

7:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Quimby Street and Trask Avenue.

11:52 p.m., simple assault was reported on Mill Street.

Saturday at 12:28 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 4:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hill Road.

7:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ella Gerald Road.

Saturday at 7:38 a.m., mischief was reported on Fitzsimmons Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11 a.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.

1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.

4:36 p.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.

7:59 p.m., mischief was reported on McKenzie Avenue.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robinson Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:24 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Chucks Lane.

7:09 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 9:11 p.m., theft was reported on Mill Street.

9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blake Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 3:28 a.m., a burglary was reported on Water Tower Lane.

11:32 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

11:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Davis Road.

Saturday at 8:59 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Locust Street.

11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

Saturday at 2:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ingalls Street.

7:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

8:19 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Jones Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 9:48 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

12:35 p.m., theft was reported on Starks Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 11:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lambert Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Ross Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Farm Road.

2:30 p.m., theft was reported on Tranquility Trail.

10:35 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on A Street.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 12:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on West Front Street.

6:27 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 8:16 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Eaton Hill Road.

8:31 p.m., loud noise or music again was reported on Eaton Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:28 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

9:46 a.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

10:13 a.m., theft was reported on Louise Avenue.

10:24 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Harris Street.

10:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:59 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.

11:12 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported at JFK Plaza.

6:45 p.m., theft was reported on May Street.

8:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Main Street.

1:10 a.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Main and North streets.

1:40 a.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

5:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

10:06 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Taylor Road.

2:10 p.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

10:51 p.m., a noise complaint was made on St. John Street.

Saturday at 1:11 a.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:08 p.m., Suzanne Marie Leathers, 54, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument on Union Street.

3:07 p.m., Brian Anthony Skehan, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on Cedar Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:18 p.m., Percy Rupert Kincaid, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on Water Street and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation, violation of a protection order and violating a condition of release.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:05 p.m., James Ardiene Williams, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault, after a report of a domestic dispute on Middle Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:47 a.m., Daniel Raye Driver, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of violating a suspended or revoked license and exceeding the bear bag limit.

11:31 a.m., Scott Charles Jones, 52, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and on a probation hold.

4:11 p.m., Sean M. Sullivan, 28, of Searsmont, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

5:07 p.m., Barry A. Landry, 49, of Madison, was arrested on nine warrants.

11:26 p.m., Garrett Matthew Henry, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions.

Saturday at 12:55 a.m., Eric Dobbins, 39, of Limestone, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:51 p.m., Jeffery Mador, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of consuming alcohol as a minor and violating conditions of release, after a report of a 911 hang-up on Elm Street.

11:13 p.m., Elizjah Moon Shue, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, during a traffic stop on Silver Street.

11:35 p.m., Ronald Richard Groder, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and two counts of violating conditions of release, after a report of a disturbance on Front Street.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., Carl Edward Locke, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after a report of assault on Redington Street.

1:16 a.m., Corey David Robinson, 22, of Troy, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1:18 a.m., Abdulmohsen K. Zamat, 22, of Old Town, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, during a traffic stop on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:19 p.m., Zacheriah Allan Adams, 28, of Smithfield, was arrested on two warrants during a stop on Bay Street.

2:26 p.m., Lorna Elaine Hubbard, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a report of a disturbance on Bellevue Street.

9:35 p.m., Jennifer Lynn Blakeslee, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant during a warrant check on Boston Avenue.

11:14 p.m., Chad Jason Quirion, 41, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct involving loud, unreasonable noise, after a report of a disturbance on St. John Street.

Saturday at 12:39 a.m., Matthew Martin Snyder, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, after a report of a traffic offense on Benton Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, at 10:28 p.m., John P. MacFarlane, 29, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, at the intersection of Western Avenue and Chapel Street.

11:03 p.m., Ashley E. Lovering, 27, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on State Street.

3:33 a.m., Allison S. Visvader, 29, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence, at the intersection of Sewall Street and Western Avenue

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:48 p.m., Thomas E. Jolicoeur II, 42, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, during a traffic stop on Fairfield Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Brandon Ira Gilman, 20, of Unity, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: