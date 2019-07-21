AUGUSTA — A Kennebec County grand jury indicted 10 central Maine residents, and one New York man, on drug trafficking charges.

The indictments, released Thursday, include drug trafficking charges filed against two Waterville residents who were arrested the same day, May 31, following searches which took place simultaneously at three residences, following what police said was a four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Waterville area.

Joshua M. Bilodeau, 27, of Waterville, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, and one count of violation of condition of release, all in Waterville. Bilodeau is alleged to have trafficked in fentanyl powder May 17 and May 29, and cocaine base May 29, with each sale allegedly taking place within 1,000 feet of a school. He was arrested following a search of a Summer Street, Waterville, apartment.

Arrested following that same investigation, after police searched a Gray Avenue, Waterville apartment, was Christopher Violette, 41, of Waterville. He was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, Jan. 29 and Feb. 28 in Waterville.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted on drug charges were:

• Taylor Andrews, 29, of Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and violation of a condition of release, Jan. 22 in Gardiner, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl, and violation of a condition of release, Jan. 23 in Gardiner;

• Joshua Arbour, 38, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 22 in Gardiner, and aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl, Jan. 23 in Gardiner;

• Devon Duncan, 33, of New York City, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, one count for fentanyl, one count for cocaine base, and violation of a condition of release, Jan. 14 in Waterville;

• Natalie M. Johansmeier, 36, of Waterville, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, March 21 and April 2, in Augusta;

• Shaun Cameron Ray, 34, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, methamphetamine, May 21 in Waterville;

• Katrianna Robinson, 27, of Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, one count for fentanyl powder, the other for cocaine base, Jan. 14 in Waterville, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, cocaine base, May 9 in Winslow and/or Waterville;

• Zachery S. Smith, 28, of Waterville, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, May 21 and April 2 in Augusta, one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville, and one count of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, suboxone, operating after suspension, and violating a condition of release, March 12 in Waterville.

• Angela Spaulding, 44, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Nov. 29, 2018, in Winslow.

Indicted on non-drug charges were:

• Treshawn Mackenzie Benbow, 18, of Waterville, aggravated assault May 26 in Waterville;

• David F. Burns, 45, of Sidney, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, on or between Sept. 17, 2017 and Sept 18, 2017 with a victim under 12 years of age and between Dec. 16, 2018 and Sept. 18, 2018, with a victim under 14 years of age, in Sidney;

• Jeremiah D. Gamblin, 20, of China, aggravated forgery, theft by unauthorized taking, and violation of condition of release, May 30 in Waterville;

• Brandi M. Greenleaf, 33, of Madison, theft and forgery, Jan. 15, 2018 in Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking, on or between Nov. 7, 2016 and Jan. 29, 2018, in Waterville, and theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 3, 2018 in Waterville;

• Michael C. Lee, 45, of Oakland, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct, June 5 in Oakland;

• Dwayne E Levasseur, 47, of Oakland, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, and obstructing the report of crime or injury, May 3 in Oakland;

• Louis E. Malloy, 33, of Waterville, domestic violence assault, tampering with a victim, and improper contact with victim pre-bail, May 8 in Waterville.

• Anthony Mecham, 30, of Livermore Falls, gross sexual assault, and visual sexual aggression against a child, between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2018 in Mount Vernon;

• Lindsay A. Merrill, 37, of Gardiner, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a knife, criminal trespass and domestic violence terrorizing, May 16 in Gardiner;

• Joseph Roger Quirion, 29, of Manchester, receiving stolen property, April 23 in West Gardiner;

• William T. Sevon, 45, of Pittston, unlawful sexual contact and visual sexual aggression against a child, between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2011, in Pittston;

• Michael Anthony Stone, 50, of Waterville, violation of sex offender registration, March 6 in Waterville and;

• Brady M. Wilson, 29, of Norridgewock, eluding an officer, criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and criminal speed, March 30 in Waterville.

