IN ALBION, Saturday at 8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.

IN AVON, Saturday at 12:29 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Maine Dowel Road.

IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Cross Road.

4:25 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 8:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tuttle Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:18 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Hill Road.

7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 9:16 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 5:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.

9:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 8:59 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Hidden Circle.

Sunday at 8:16 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Franklin and Lomie Rivers roads.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

10:03 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Vaughn Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 5:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 3:56 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

11:02 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Hathaway Street.

11:07 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Butler Street.

11:29 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Merrill Street.

8:07 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bailey Street.

8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:27 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Street.

Sunday at 1:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

6:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 10:54 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawyers Mills Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:39 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

11:06 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

3:46 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

4:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

7:25 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Court.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cool Street.

10:47 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:52 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Crestwood Drive.

Sunday at 1:10 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

3:10 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Gold Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 1:25 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

Sunday at 12:40 a.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Paine Street.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:29 p.m., Johnathan Paul Boudreau, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and being a habitual motor vehicle offender, following a report of suspicious activity on Morrison Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:22 p.m., Drew J. Roy, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a warrant check on Oak Hill Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:50 p.m., Edward C. Tuttle, 26, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 8:45 a.m., James C. Pope, 50, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8:46 a.m., Monique Mutty Brown, 52, of Mansfield, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:13 p.m., Ronald Theodore Townsley, 66, of Palermo, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 1:29 a.m., Danielle Cane, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Autumn Street.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:03 a.m., Kristin Lee Layton, 50, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.

