IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

7:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

12:33 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

3:26 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Marketplace Drive.

6:32 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Crossing Way.

6:32 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

7:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

7:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cumberland Street.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

On Monday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

IN PITTSTON Friday at 12:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 126.

On Saturday at 2:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Road.

4:13 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Blodgett Road.

IN RICHMOND, July 15 at 9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

7:05 p.m., fraud was reported on Brunswick Road.

July 16 at 5:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

7:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Wednesday at 12:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:17 p.m., an accident causing injury was reported on Brunswick Road.

Thursday 12:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 8:10 a.m., an accident causing injury was reported at River and Knickerbocker roads.

5:35 p.m., a complaint about littering was made on Main Street.

Saturday at 8:57 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Mallard Drive.

5:41 p.m., animal noise was reported on Thorofare Road.

8:41 p.m., a car theft was reported on Mallard Drive.

Sunday at 9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Peacock Beach.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:46 p.m., Leigh T. Cotnoir, 52, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) during a disorderly conduct call on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 10:59 p.m., Areej Dorrierty, 40, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) during a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 3:51 a.m., a domestic dispute led to an arrest on South Tyler Road.

SUMMONSES

IN RICHMOND, Sunday at 10:30 p.m., Kyle Murphy, 29, of Harpswell, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register vehicle within 150 days of establishing residency.

Sunday at 11:07 p.m., Cory Brann, 29, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

