IN ALBION, Sunday at 4:58 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on China Road.

8:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Road.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

5:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., theft was reported on Spear Hill Drive.

8:33 p.m., theft was reported on Pease Hill Road.

9 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 1:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Austin Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 3:29 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Robinson Street.

4:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Road.

5:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Monday, 4:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:04 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

6:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 9:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Vaughan Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 1:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 12:53 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 4:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

6:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday 4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on SAS Drive.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Huff Road.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 6:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

6:34 p.m., vandalism was reported at Town Park.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 6:02 a.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 8:57 a.m., theft was reported on Bog Brook Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:25 a.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.

11:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:26 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jim Street.

10:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Meadowview Lane.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:18 a.m., Jody Arthur Davis, 45, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:30 p.m., Emily Smiley, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:31 p.m., Victor Wilson, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday, 12:51 a.m., Richard Roberge, 46, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

