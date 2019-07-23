Twelve minutes after a robbery of a Bangor Street convenience store was reported, Augusta police had a suspect in custody.

Sgt. Christopher Shaw said Tuesday that a number of officers were already near Bangor Street, on the east side of the Kennebec River, when the robbery at Mobil Mart first was reported at 5:10 p.m.

“There was a weapon,” Shaw said, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

“We had some good information on the suspect. We circled the area, we contained him in the area, we located him and we caught him,” he said.

Police arrested Barry Grant, who was on foot on Cony Street within minutes of a report of a weapon being displayed at Mobil Mart, according to Augusta police Detective Sgt. Jason Cote, adding that a weapon was recovered during the arrest. Police are still interviewing the suspect and searching for evidence on Purinton Avenue, Cote said.

According to emergency radio traffic, police searched an area east of Bangor Street, south of Ridgewood Drive near Lillian P. Hussey Elementary School, after the suspect was seen running down Purinton Avenue and onto Ridgewood Drive.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a close-shaven head, wearing a blue muscle shirt and black basketball shorts.

Shaw said the investigation is continuing and he could not say whether this robbery is linked to two other local robberies committed in the last week, including a robbery on Sunday of a Walgreens.

Staff photographer Andy Molloy contributed to this report.

