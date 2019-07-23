IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:15 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

8:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

9:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on State Street.

9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.

10:49 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

11:03 a.m., a theft offense was reported on Water Street.

11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street

12:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Hatch Hill Road.

1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grove Street and South Street.

2:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

3:08 p.m., a theft offense was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel Street and Water Street.

8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Ward Road.

10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.

11:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on State Street.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butternut Park.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126.

7:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kelley Drive.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:44 a.m., an arrest was made on Civic Center Drive during a disorderly conduct report.

6:16 p.m., an arrest was made on Civic Center Drive during a shoplifting call.

12:21 a.m., Dylan Small, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Johnson Street.

IN JEFFERSON, Friday, Courtney N. Burns, 33, of Belfast, was arrested on a outstanding warrant and issued a summons on a charge of failing to notify of a property damage accident on Washington Road.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Marci F. McCutcheon, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and a probation violation on Main Street.

Sunday, Corey R. Swenson, 37, of Dresden, was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release on Main Street.

SUMMONS

IN WHITEFIELD, July 17, a 20-year-old Woolwich man was issued a summons on charges of consuming alcohol as a minor, operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked, failure to register a vehicle and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident after an incident on Hilton Road.

