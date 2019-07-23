IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:15 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
8:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.
8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.
9:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on State Street.
9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.
10:49 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
11:03 a.m., a theft offense was reported on Water Street.
11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street
12:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Hatch Hill Road.
1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grove Street and South Street.
2:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.
3:08 p.m., a theft offense was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.
8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel Street and Water Street.
8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Ward Road.
10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.
11:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on State Street.
IN CHELSEA, Monday at 10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butternut Park.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126.
7:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kelley Drive.
IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:44 a.m., an arrest was made on Civic Center Drive during a disorderly conduct report.
6:16 p.m., an arrest was made on Civic Center Drive during a shoplifting call.
12:21 a.m., Dylan Small, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Johnson Street.
IN JEFFERSON, Friday, Courtney N. Burns, 33, of Belfast, was arrested on a outstanding warrant and issued a summons on a charge of failing to notify of a property damage accident on Washington Road.
IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Marci F. McCutcheon, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and a probation violation on Main Street.
Sunday, Corey R. Swenson, 37, of Dresden, was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release on Main Street.
-
Local & State
Conviction in Maine killing violated double-jeopardy clause, court rules
-
Business
Maine home sales down, prices up in June
-
Maine Crime
Livermore Falls man accused of underage sex assault seeks bail change to allow him to live with children
-
New England
Roof torn off Cape Cod hotel as high winds, tornado strike
-
Arts & Entertainment
Watch: ‘Joker,’ ‘Hustlers,’ Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers pic selected for Toronto film festival