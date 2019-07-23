Maine’s supreme court has rejected the appeal of a man who was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a brutal killing.

Reginald Dobbins Jr. contended the judge improperly excluded from jurors his friend’s guilty plea to killing the man. The court said Tuesday it was a “harmless” error in light of other evidence.

The court also rejected his argument that the sentence was unconstitutional.

The victim, Keith Suitter, ran a painting business and lived alone in Houlton. Officials say the 61-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death on March 1, 2015. Samuel Geary got a 40-year sentence in 2017.

Law enforcement described it as a drug-related killing.

A hammer believed to have been used in the killing was found in the home of Dobbins, who was 18 at the time.

