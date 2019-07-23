IN ANSON, Monday at 10:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Patterson Bridge Road.

IN AVON, Monday at 7:46 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 9:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Loafers Lane.

IN CHINA, Monday at 9:59 a.m., theft was reported on Loon Cove Road.

4:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mann Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Monday at 12:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bray Avenue.

1:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

2:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pirate Lane.

10:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Bray Avenue.

Tuesday, 12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Six Road Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.

10:45 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilton Road.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Tuesday, 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., theft was reported on Mill Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 3:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:06 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 3:09 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

1:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 12:53 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 11:30 a.m., a burglary was reported on Webb Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 2:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estes Avenue.

Tuesday, 7:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weeks Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Business Court.

4:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday, 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Heselton Street.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Street.

7:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday, 9:31 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Avenue.

12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:52 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

1:06 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 10:29 a.m., a scam complaint was made on West Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Road.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 32.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Elm Plaza.

11:38 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

12:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:06 p.m., threatening was reported on King Street.

3:36 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.

Tuesday, 4:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:27 p.m., Barry Fitzgerald Brown, 56, of Wilton, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:05 p.m., Marshall W. Smith III, 30, of Berwick, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thursday, 3:18 a.m., Travis Roy Gordon, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday, 3:25 a.m., Amy R. Deermount, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence with prior convictions.

1:12 p.m., Dustin Michael Towers, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

8 p.m., Kristy Marie Miller, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 11:55 a.m., Waman Scott Mills, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

7 p.m., Steven D. Brennan, 72, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

7:35 p.m., Billie L. Richards, 41, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger.

8:30 p.m., Andre William Bernier, 34, of Gorham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Monday, 9 p.m., Caleb Charles Warren, 20, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of attaching false plates.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:15 p.m., Katrina R. Rimes, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.

2:15 p.m., Codi James Reynolds, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on two warrants.

3:28 p.m., Kenneth G. Frappier, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:28 p.m., Timothy Lee Hutchinson, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence with prior convictions.

7:08 p.m., Harold Charles Emery, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ.

9:39 p.m., Lorie A. Norrie, 47, of Jackman, was arrested on charges of operating after license suspension and false public alarm or report.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:33 p.m., Eric J. Malone, 49, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:16 p.m., Bambi Wilmot, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

9:27 p.m., Sage M. Thomas, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

