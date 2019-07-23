Portland police believe they have found the vehicle involved in a July 10 hit-and-run on Cumberland Avenue that killed a 25-year-old skateboarder.

The white sedan was located in a parking lot near Marginal Way early last week, police said Tuesday, and forensic testing will help investigators determine whether the car is definitely linked to the crash that killed Wayne Harwood of Portland. Someone who heard about the crash and the police search for the vehicle called in the tip about its location, Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Police impounded the vehicle last week, but would not say Tuesday night whether the owner has been interviewed or is cooperating with the investigation.

Harwood was on his skateboard entering Cumberland Avenue from Avon Street at about 11:10 p.m. on July 10 when he and the white sedan collided, but the driver did not stop, police said.

“The vehicle was examined for blood, hairs and fibers,” Martin said in an email. “Clothing from the victim will be examined for paint transfer, and debris found in the street will be compared with damage on the vehicle.”

Harwood was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he died July 12, police said.

Harwood’s father, Craig Harwood of Lincolnville, said in a telephone interview after his son’s death that the driver should have had the decency to stop and try to help his son instead of fleeing the crash scene. Harwood said the crash is a memory the driver will have to live with for the rest of his or her life.

Wayne Harwood grew up in Lincolnville and attended Camden Hills Regional High School. After graduation, he attended community college in Bangor, where he studied welding. He worked as a welder for a company in Raymond at the time of the accident.

