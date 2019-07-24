Things to Do

Hamlin Peak, Baxter State Park

<a href="http://4000footers.com/katahdinhamlin.shtml" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">4000footers.com/Hamlin</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Hamlin+Peak/@45.919898,-68.9361879,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x4cbac29f5580b8d7:0x285b7b52924cbe51!8m2!3d45.9242127!4d-68.9286562" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Map</a><br> It takes some work to get to the 4,756-foot summit of Maine’s No. 2 peak but oh the sights you’ll see: Baxter Peak and Knife’s Edge across the way, Chimney Pond down below, and the dizzying Great and North basins, which sit on either side of Hamlin Ridge Trail. While everyone else crowds the other peak for their Katahdin summit photo, enjoy your quiet time taking in the expansive views of mountains and valleys, sky and clouds as far as you can see. <em>Photo by Karen Beaudoin</em>