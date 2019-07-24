IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.
9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
9:57 a.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.
10:57 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred at Leighton Road and Anthony Avenue.
2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.
3:14 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Water Street.
3:18 p.m., a well-being check for an animal was made on Whitten Road.
3:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spruce Street.
4:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
4:17 p.m., needles were recovered on Winthrop Street.
5:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.
6:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Middle Street.
6:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Weston Court.
6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
7:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lees Court.
9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
9:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
Wednesday at 1:07 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Smith Street.
IN RANDOLPH Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN WINTHROP Tuesday at 9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bowdoin Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA Tuesday 2:35 p.m., Danielle Irene Sirois, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant and on the charges of failing to appear and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer after a report of a theft on Cony Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Tuesday at 1 p.m., a summons was issued to a 66-year-old Augusta man for weapon law violations.
6:30 p.m., a 26-year-old Lisbon Falls man was a issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked after a report of harassment on Civic Center Drive.
Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., a 38-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount of up to $500.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Rutger Hauer, ‘Blade Runner’ actor, has died at 75
-
Sports
Laplume pulls away to win Maine Women’s Amateur
-
Business
Maine labor department gets nearly $1 million grant
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Apollo program lessons still valued here on Earth
-
Maine Crime
Augusta man arrested in connection with repeated west side vehicle vandalism