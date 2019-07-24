IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.

9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

9:57 a.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

10:57 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred at Leighton Road and Anthony Avenue.

2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

3:14 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Water Street.

3:18 p.m., a well-being check for an animal was made on Whitten Road.

3:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spruce Street.

4:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

4:17 p.m., needles were recovered on Winthrop Street.

5:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

6:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Middle Street.

6:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Weston Court.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

7:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lees Court.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

9:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

Wednesday at 1:07 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Smith Street.

IN RANDOLPH Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WINTHROP Tuesday at 9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bowdoin Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Tuesday 2:35 p.m., Danielle Irene Sirois, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant and on the charges of failing to appear and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer after a report of a theft on Cony Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Tuesday at 1 p.m., a summons was issued to a 66-year-old Augusta man for weapon law violations.

6:30 p.m., a 26-year-old Lisbon Falls man was a issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked after a report of harassment on Civic Center Drive.

Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., a 38-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount of up to $500.

