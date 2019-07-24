LEWISTON — Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night in which a passer-by apparently witnessed an assault at the 7-Eleven on Main Street and intervened, possibly striking the aggressor in the head with a baseball bat.

“We’re still in search of the person wielding the baseball bat,” said Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewsiton Police Department. “It looks like the person with the bat was acting in defense of the person assaulted. There’s a lot left to review.”

Police initially responded to a call at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday from the security staff at Central Maine Medical Center reporting a fight in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

Riley Huff, 39, of Freeport was charged with domestic violence assault and taken to CMMC for treatment. He was discharged Wednesday.

It was unclear whether Huff’s injuries were related to the baseball bat.

“We’re investigating the likelihood that the person struck the suspect,” St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said a substantial amount of investigation remains, including reviewing surveillance videos.

“We would like to identify and speak to the man in order to obtain a clear picture of what took place,” he said.

