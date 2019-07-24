BIDDEFORD — Two Maine companies and a nonprofit trade group geared toward the state’s outdoor recreation industry signed the Pledge to America’s Workers during Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt’s visit to Sterling Rope Company in Biddeford on Wednesday.

The Pledge to America’s Workers is a commitment to expanding programs that educate and retrain American workers from high school to later on in their careers, Bernhardt said. The pledge is part of the National Council for the American Worker, which was created by an executive order President Trump signed by in 2018.

Carolyn Brodsky, founder and president of Sterling Rope, said that she is pledging to retain and find opportunities for 20 to 30 employees within the next five years.

“This actually is all about you guys, so it’s really cool that you’re here,” Brodsky said to the company’s employees before signing.

Representatives from Maine Outdoor Brands, a nonprofit alliance of outdoor industry companies, and Good To-Go, a producer of gourmet trail food, also made pledges to their employees.

Nearly 280 companies nationwide have signed the pledge, Bernhardt said.

He congratulated the Maine companies on the dedication they have made to the state’s economy and outdoor recreation.

“I want to thank folks for doing their best and really for signing this pledge,” he said. “What a joy it is today to speak about my two favorite things on the planet: one being outdoor recreation and two being American entrepreneurship.”

Brodsky said that the Department of the Interior is vital to the products that Sterling Rope Company produces, which include technical rope for mountaineering, search and rescue, and industrial safety.

“Basically, the Department of the Interior helps us and what we do in maintaining facilities,” she said.

Besides supporting jobs in the outdoor recreation industry, Bernhardt said that he is dedicated to keeping Maine’s national parks as places to visit and enjoy.

“We have great places throughout the country to come for recreation and Maine ranks way up … ” he said.

