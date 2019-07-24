Westbrook marathon swimmer Pat Gallant-Charette let an audience at One Longfellow Square in on just what it’s like to swim in the ocean for 24 hours straight. And it doesn’t sound pleasant, despite her insistence that it is.

Gallant-Charette, 68, was the featured guest Tuesday at Portland Press Herald interview series MaineVoices Live. Press Herald sports reporter Glenn Jordan asked Gallant-Charette about everything from her early swimming experiences to the physical toll of the marathon swims – jellyfish stings, peeling tongue and all.

She spoke about her first Peaks to Portland swim in her 40s, her encounters with oceanic wildlife swimming all over the world and the training she’s doing now to prepare for another attempt of Cook Strait in New Zealand – the last swim she needs to complete the Ocean’s Seven.

