IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., assault was reported on Corson Road.

Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stickney Hill Road.

IN AVON, Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.

7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.

7:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.

Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Austin Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

10:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.

10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

10:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Street.

1:20 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

2:33 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Maple Avenue.

7:56 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tyler Lane.

Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:47 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

9:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Cascade Mill Road.

9:45 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.

11:17 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

6:12 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Russell Road.

Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ferguson Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:01 a.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

3:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:40 p.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moor Street.

10:33 p.m., a person was reported missing on Front Street.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday, 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Plaza.

2:01 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Burleigh Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bryant Road.

Wednesday, 12:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:32 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., Kevin J. Regan, 35, of Gray, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:30 p.m., Nashoba Cote, 20, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., Mckayla Marilyn Burns, 23, of St. Albans, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:11 p.m., Joseph Allan Arietti, 37, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Wednesday, 7:38 a.m., Lindsay Stetson, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

8:38 a.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 27, of Troy, was arrested on three warrants.

9:17 a.m., Megan Nichole Burns, 20, of Exeter, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:48 a.m., Noble Hunt, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:38 p.m., Szchrod A. Kenney, 26, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of theft.

