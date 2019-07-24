IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., assault was reported on Corson Road.
Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stickney Hill Road.
IN AVON, Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.
7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.
7:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.
Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Austin Drive.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
10:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.
10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
10:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Street.
1:20 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.
2:33 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Maple Avenue.
7:56 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Morrison Hill Road.
9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tyler Lane.
Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:47 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Lakewood Road.
10:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.
9:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Cascade Mill Road.
9:45 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.
11:17 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
6:12 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
8:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Russell Road.
Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ferguson Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:01 a.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.
2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.
3:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:40 p.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moor Street.
10:33 p.m., a person was reported missing on Front Street.
11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday, 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Plaza.
2:01 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Burleigh Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bryant Road.
Wednesday, 12:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:32 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., Kevin J. Regan, 35, of Gray, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:30 p.m., Nashoba Cote, 20, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., Mckayla Marilyn Burns, 23, of St. Albans, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:11 p.m., Joseph Allan Arietti, 37, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
Wednesday, 7:38 a.m., Lindsay Stetson, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
8:38 a.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 27, of Troy, was arrested on three warrants.
9:17 a.m., Megan Nichole Burns, 20, of Exeter, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:48 a.m., Noble Hunt, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
5:38 p.m., Szchrod A. Kenney, 26, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of theft.
