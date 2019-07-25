The East Wilton Union Church has announced the line up for its August 2019 Concerts on the Lawn.

The following concerts will begin at 6 p.m. each Sunday at 1306 Main St., East Wilton:

• Aug. 4 — The Hyssongs, a well-known gospel family trio;
• Aug. 11 — Heaven’s Blend, gospel singing pastors;
• Aug. 18 — Cathi Burke and Friends, a local group of gospel singers and musicians; and
• Aug. 25 — Kindred Hearts, a family gospel trio.

Chairs will be provided, but all are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held inside. Light refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow each concert.

The concerts are free, though there will be an opportunity for a free-will offering.

For more information, call 578-0687.

