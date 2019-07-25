AUGUSTA — Mayor David Rollins of the City of Augusta has extended an invitation to the public to attend the dedication of the William Payson Viles Tricentennial Pine Grove, featuring Gov. Janet T. Mills. The event is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, on Canal Street at Mill Park.

The dedication is one of four events statewide to kick off Maine’s Bicentennial celebration. The governor will present the city with an official Maine Bicentennial flag and will announce events for Maine’s 200th anniversary of statehood.

To learn more, go to maine200.org or call 626-2300 or 626-2350.

