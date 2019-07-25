IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:25 a.m., a traffic summons was issued following a vehicle stop on North Belfast Avenue.

7:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

9:46 a.m., an assault was reported on Whitten Road.

10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

10:16 a.m., terrorizing was reported Enterprise Drive.

12:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Street.

12:39 p.m., a traffic summons was issued following a vehicle stop at Water and Oak streets.

12:52 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Patterson Street.

1:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.

2:05 p.m., a report of a burglary was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:21 p.m., a well-being check was made Water Street.

2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.

3:41 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Riverside Drive and Clark Street.

4:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.

4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

4:58 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carlisle Avenue.

6:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Road.

7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Bond Street.

8:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Quimby Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

9:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

Thursday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:24 a.m., a well-being check was made on Green Street.

1:30 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Gage Street.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., fraud offenses were reported on Lancaster Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., Brian R. Barter, 29, of Augusta, was charged with violating conditions of release.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., Todd V. Dubuc II, 21, of Westbrook, was charged with operating under the influence following a property damage accident on Birmingham Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a 34-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of up to $500 and violating conditions of release.

11:07 p.m., a 26-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

Thursday at 12:14 a.m., Orin V. Anderson, of Augusta, was issued a summons on operating under the influence of alcohol.

