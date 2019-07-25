IN ANSON, Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on School Drive.

3 p.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Bangor Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3, but police couldn’t find anyone.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:56 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Ridge Road.

7:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ridge Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Street.

12:35 p.m., an animal complaint was made on South Main Street.

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:31 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at a walking trail entrance off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:28 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Square Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., an ATV complaint was made on East Maple Street.

9:28 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Mountain View Terrace.

9:55 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on North Avenue.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Melody Lane.

1:30 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Dexter Road.

1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Melody Lane.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 10:18 a.m., a report of criminal threatening was investigated on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Gold Street.

11:35 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Appleton Street.

1:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Oak Street.

2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

2:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

3:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive, and police issued a summons.

7:13 p.m., a report of a juvenile offense was investigated on North Street.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

8:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

9:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Wilson Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing off Water Street.

11:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cool Street.

Thursday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Squire Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the Cumberland Farms gas station on China Road, but police couldn’t find anyone.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:52 p.m., James Scott Lee, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

3:05 p.m., Justin Dale Landry, 36, of Madison, was jailed on a non-compliance contempt order.

5:27 p.m., Ashlynn Marie Libby, 27, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:38 p.m., Jason Robert Meader, 52, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order after a report of harassment on Cemetery Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., Vanessa Isabelle Cayford, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating conditions of release and operating a vehicle without a license on Elm Street.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:49 p.m., Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release after a report of a fight on Elm Street.

