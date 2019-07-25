IN ANSON, Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.
IN BENTON, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on School Drive.
3 p.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Bangor Road.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3, but police couldn’t find anyone.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:56 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Ridge Road.
7:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ridge Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Street.
12:35 p.m., an animal complaint was made on South Main Street.
Thursday at 8:10 a.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:31 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at a walking trail entrance off Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:28 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Square Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., an ATV complaint was made on East Maple Street.
9:28 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Mountain View Terrace.
9:55 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on North Avenue.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Melody Lane.
1:30 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Dexter Road.
1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Melody Lane.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 10:18 a.m., a report of criminal threatening was investigated on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Gold Street.
11:35 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Appleton Street.
1:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Oak Street.
2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
2:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
3:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive, and police issued a summons.
7:13 p.m., a report of a juvenile offense was investigated on North Street.
7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
8:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
9:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Wilson Street.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing off Water Street.
11:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cool Street.
Thursday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Squire Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
5:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the Cumberland Farms gas station on China Road, but police couldn’t find anyone.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:52 p.m., James Scott Lee, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
3:05 p.m., Justin Dale Landry, 36, of Madison, was jailed on a non-compliance contempt order.
5:27 p.m., Ashlynn Marie Libby, 27, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:38 p.m., Jason Robert Meader, 52, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order after a report of harassment on Cemetery Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., Vanessa Isabelle Cayford, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating conditions of release and operating a vehicle without a license on Elm Street.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:49 p.m., Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release after a report of a fight on Elm Street.
