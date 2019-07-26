DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions speaker program will feature Heather Cox Richardson at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the library’s Porter Meeting Hall, 184 Main St. Seating is limited.

How did the U.S. arrive to its current era of partisan deadlock and reactionary politics? will be the topic. Richardson is a professor of history at Boston College and the author of five titles on the Republican Party. Richardson historically contextualizes the current political landscape through the philosophies and economic strategies of the past. She chronicles the shifts and mainstays of the Republican Party since its inception in the nineteenth century, according to a news release from the library.

Richardson attended Phillips Exeter Academy in the first class to accept females then earned her a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and doctorate degrees from Harvard University. Richardson went on to teach at MIT, UMass Amherst and Boston College. While at BC, she wrote her third book,”To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party,” which will be the basis of her talk at Chats.

According to the release, as an American political and economic history professor, Richardson is known for her ability to connect with her students and relate historical dilemmas to current issues. She is active online and considered a leading “twitterstorian,” explaining the historical background of modern political issues through Twitter threads and has hosted or co-hosted several webmagazines and podcasts. She created Werehistory.org, a blog that publishes 1,000-word articles discussing current events from a historical perspective.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the national award-winning Skidompha Library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

