IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Dalton Road.

9:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported near Chapel Street and Green Street.

9:51 a.m., needles were recovered near Old Belgrade Road and Ashley Lane.

9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Stone Street.

10:34 a.m., theft was reported on Anthony Avenue.

10:42 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

12:18 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Davenport Street.

1:17 p.m., theft was reported on Parkwood Drive.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Albert Avenue.

2:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Blair Road.

3:53 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Mulliken Court and Airport Road.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

5:56 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

6 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Whitten Road.

6:51 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Leighton Road and Mount Vernon Road.

10:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spring Road.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Friday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hutchinson Drive.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 10:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Nash Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 3:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 202.

5:56 p.m., an animal bite was reported on Upper Narrows Lane.

7:04 p.m., a stray animal was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:58 p.m., Frank L. Tripp, 50, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported disturbance on Green Street.

10:22 p.m., Dakota S. Smith, 21, of Benton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on State Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:55 p.m., a 47-year-old from Richmond was issued a summons on a charge of operating while their license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

