IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 9:14 p.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Austin Drive.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Tozier Drive.

6:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Mud Run Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 2:38 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Snowflower Court.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:19 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street and police issued a verbal warning.

4:27 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

12:04 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

12:57 a.m., an animal complaint was made on 12:57 a.m.

Thursday at 2:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 12:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.

4:24 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Elm Street.

10:58 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

Thursday at 10:44 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Lane.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:27 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Petral Road. Police said the complaint was unfounded.

2:54 p.m., a report of theft was investigated on Preble Avenue.

4:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Preble Avenue.

Friday at 1:51 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:47 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on McGrath Pond Road.

11:20 a.m., a report of theft was investigated on Libby Hill Road.

12:49 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Rice Rips Road. Police said peace was restored.

3:26 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated at the East Side Trail.

5:06 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at the Oakland Police Department.

6:58 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Libby Hill Road.

11:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at the Oakland boat landing off Old Belgrade Avenue. Police issued a verbal warning.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 7:18 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on the Appalachian Trail off Route 4.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:26 p.m., a report of trespassing was investigated on High Street.

3:30 p.m., an assault was reported on High Street.

4:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on St. Mark Street.

4:18 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Island Avenue.

7:24 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Heselton Street.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road. Police issued a citation.

Friday at 8:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

11:14 a.m., vandalism was reported on Jewell Court.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

11:31 a.m., a report of harassment was investigated at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street.

11:34 a.m., a report of harassment was investigated on Pine Street.

11:42 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:46 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Ticonic Street.

2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

3:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Crawford Street.

5:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the Walmart parking lot off Waterville Commons Drive. Police issued a summons.

9:49 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at The Big Apple on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:02 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Munson Road and U.S. Route 2.

9:39 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Walker Hill Roads.

9:31 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Depot Street.

9:32 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Route 156.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street, but police couldn’t find anyone.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., Sebastian T. McCarthy, 18, of Canaan, was arrested on two warrants.

4:23 p.m., Stephen Paul Cummings, 32, of Northport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4:43 p.m., Hayden D. Ratner, 31, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

5:13 p.m., Kevin Clyde Jewell, 32, of Searsport, was arrested on a probation hold.

5:35 p.m., Claude Herkimer White, 57, of Searsport, was arrested on charges of domestic-violence criminal mischief and domestic-violence reckless conduct.

9:48 p.m., Dana Scott Dasilva, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:02 p.m., Thomas P.C. Anderson, 51, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:57 a.m., Lynn Marie Anderson, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

5:25 p.m., Eric Nelson, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release, at Head of Falls.

8:28 p.m., Goddist A. Robinson, 19, of Jackson, Florida, and Arnold Striggles, 18, of Jacksonville, Florida, were arrested on charges of theft.

9:19 p.m., Luis M. Rosario, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, violation of privacy and refusing to submit to arrest, following a report of a burglary at the Hungry Caterpillar Learning Center on Silver Street.

11:46 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a warrant and charges of consuming liquor as a minor and refusing to submit to arrest, following a report of a noise complaint on Redington Street.

Friday at 12:09 a.m., Gloria A. Pressey, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:46 p.m., Angela Merrel Spaulding, 44, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release.

