NEWCASTLE — The Lincoln Home will host a free “Residents Answer Your Questions” meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the home at 22 River Road.

The Rev. Ed Wynne and Bonnie Wynne will share their perspectives from their two-plus years of residency at the Lincoln Home. They will answer questions from the audience on various aspects of senior living and downsizing from a larger home, such as — What are the benefits of downsizing to assisted living? Am I ready? When does short-term stays/respite care at the Lincoln Home make sense?

Previous short-term residents Rona Hokansen and Juliette Williams will share information on short-term stays at the home. People come for short-term stays after hip and knee surgeries for recovery, or for seasonal stays during the winter or summer.

Coffee, juice and breakfast goodies will be served.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP for this free event with [email protected] or 563-3350.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: