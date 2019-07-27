IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

9:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:02 a.m., a person was reported missing from Edison Drive.

2:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:49 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:18 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Piggery Road.

5:18 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

6:05 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

6:24 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported near State Street and Winthrop Street.

6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on South Chestnut Street.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stover’s Way.

10:23 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Memorial Circle.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 3:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Austin Drive.

IN CORINNE, Friday at 6:17 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Steam Mill Road.

11:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cottage Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 3:24 p.m., trespassing was reported near Quarry Lane and Winthrop Street.

11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blaine Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

6:06 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Garfield Street.

6:33 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

Saturday, midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 8:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Collins Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 9:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Mud Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:53 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Cianchette Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 5:37 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

5:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Jewett Street.

6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

12:25 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Elm Street.

12:26 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lloyd Road.

2:10 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Chase Avenue.

3:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

4:43 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Martin Avenue.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:02 p.m., a fight was reported on Halde Street.

8:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

11:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday, 3:49 a.m., threatening was reported on South Street.

5:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:31 p.m., a runaway was reported on Joe Avenue.

11:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

Saturday, 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:28 p.m., a family fight was reported on Tamarack Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:20 p.m., Sara B. St. Pierre, 34, of Hallowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Union Street.

5:55 p.m., Marcus T. Buzzell, 26, of Veazie, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a reported disturbance on Western Avenue.

10:35 p.m., Jeremy B. Greenan, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on South Chestnut Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1 a.m., Justin Scott Ridley, 36, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Thursday, 1:40 a.m., Michael Evans, 35, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:49 p.m., Justin Edward Stevens, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

5:29 p.m., Rita Schrader, 59, of Bingham was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and refusal to sign criminal summons.

7:52 p.m., Corey E. Paddack, 47, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

9:56 p.m., Jonathan Michael Leavitt, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.

Saturday, 12:42 a.m., Devin Wayne Gould, 26, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

3:13 a.m., Daniel S. Willette, 37, of Windham, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:43 a.m., Peter Wing, 57, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Saturday, 1:18 a.m., Dwayne Mullen, 29, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: