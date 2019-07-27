FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent has announced its 2019 spring semester dean’s list. This announcement includes local full-time and part-time students.

Full-time dean’s list

Mariah Basinger, of Albion; Courtney Cook, of Augusta; Taylor Watson, of Fairfield; Lynn Ackerman, of Hartland; Jacqueline Floyd, Amanda Milligan and Adam Wilcox, all of Livermore Falls; Olivia Demchak, Kaitlin Difrancia and Xzavier LeBlanc, all of Madison; and Susan Crowley and Chelsea Roderick, both of Norridgewock.

Also, Jessica Grant, of Palermo; Isaac Keiran, of Union; Elizabeth Turner, of Vassalboro; Brittney Prescott, of Waterville; Riley Smith, of Wayne; and Sara Ferland, Jordan Jowett, Kyle Martin and Jessica Rollins, all of Windsor.

Part-time dean’s list

Lindsay Banks, Christina DeLeon, Jessica Donovan, Jayne Kelton, Shelby-Lynn Tobey, Hue Tran, Samantha Wenzel and Evelyn Withee, all of Augusta; Rebecca Day, of Belgrade; Kaitlyn Libby, of Bingham; Rebecca Brown, of Bowdoin; Sandra Bizier, of China; Maria Genthner, of Damariscotta; Kayla Quimby, of Fairfield; Jessica Blake, of Farmingdale; and Kimberlie Knox, of Farmington.

Also, Katelynn Dougherty, Abigail Ham-Thompson and Kristina Lachance, all of Gardiner; Takishia Cox, of Jay; Paige Geroux, of Jefferson; Amy Marston, of Livermore; Caleb Hollatz, of Livermore Falls; Kristen Hall, of Mount Vernon; Tiffany Kaplan, of North Monmouth; Carrie Preble, of Palmyra; Carla Ahearn, of Pittston; Emily Leavitt and Kayla-Ann Lorbveski, both of Richmond; and Rebecca Warren, of Rome.

Also, Sarah Brooks and Ali Ward, both of Skowhegan; Emily Dutton, Carly Pelletier and Noelle Wrigley, all of South China; Anita Plog, of Strong; Kaylee Knudsen, of Topsham; Desirae Hubbard, of Unity; Holly Holmes, of Vassalboro; Virginia Campbell and Falecia Potter, both of Whitefield; Katherine Anderson and James Longfellow, both of Windsor; Jillian Grant and Jessica Grenier, both of Winslow; and Abigail Helm and Dawn Thibeault, both of Winthrop.

