AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed July 18-24, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Danielle Leigh Albert, 39, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked June 15, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Amanda Bechard, 34, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 25, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine.

Christopher Mr. Blais, 30, of Augusta, violating conditions of release May 19, 2019, in Hallowell, $300 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Sean L. Bourgeois, 29, of Winslow, operating under the influence Sept. 3, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jacob Lee Brandes, 35, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 21, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Jonathan D. Brewster, 37, of Augusta, indecent conduct July 20, 2019, in Hallowell, 30-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence.

Alyssa Brooke Cappuccio, 23, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked July 10, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, $400 fine, $400 suspended; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence.

David Whitney Chadbourne, 35, of Waterville, operating under the influence July 21, 2019, in Augusta, $700 fine, seven day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Eugene L. Chase, 59, of Augusta, burn without permit May 8, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Justin M. Chechowitz, 29, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs May 18, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Sarah J. Dakin, 27, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Feb. 10, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Johnathan P. Duprey, 24, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Jan. 17, 2019, in Winslow, 30-day jail sentence.

Ashley Ann Ferris, 32, of Waterville, operating under the influence Feb. 23, 2019, in Waterville, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Peter Henry Fiori Jr., 49, of Leeds, driving deer Nov. 22, 2018, in Monmouth, $100 fine.

Ashley Garboski, 27, of Belgrade Lakes, theft by unauthorized use or property Feb. 24, 2019, in Belgrade, 30-day jail sentence, $201 restitution; theft by unauthorized use or property, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence, $201 restitution. Operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 25, 2019, in T1-R8 Wels, $250 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed. Violating conditions of release March 7, 2019, in Bangor, five-day jail sentence.

Jessica J. Langer, 27, of Farmingdale, domestic violence assault May 12, 2018, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Victor P. Lawrence, 65, of Chelsea, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 30, 2019, in Chelsea, $250 fine.

Virginia M. Marston, 34, of Litchfield, burn without permit April 5, 2019, in Litchfield, $100 fine.

Anna Morkeski, 32, of Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 30, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Casey Nicole Nadeau, 39, of Winslow, domestic violence reckless conduct April 12, 2019, in Vassalboro, 275-day jail sentence all suspended, two year probation; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Attaching false plates May 15, 2019, in Clinton, 24-hour jail sentence. Violating conditions of release May 18, 2019, in Winslow, 30-day jail sentence; trafficking in prison contraband, same date in Augusta, dismissed. Violating conditions of release June 2, 2019, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence. Violating conditions of release June 23, 2019, in Benton, 30-day jail sentence.

Anthony Parish Napoleone, 19, of Clinton, violating conditions of release July 21, 2019, in Clinton, 24-hour jail sentence.

Judith L. Neptune, 44, of West Gardiner, burn without permit May 4, 2019, in West Gardiner, $100 fine.

Michael Nigro, 21, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 21, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Garry A. Pease, 53, of Monmouth, driving deer Nov. 22, 2018, in Monmouth, $100 fine.

Jefferey Roy Philbrook, 35, of Gardiner, operating under the influence May 23, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Brian Phipps, 42, of Portland, criminal mischief; disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place; and refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force March 22, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary P. Marcotte Plourde, 29, of Gardiner, operating under the influence March 16, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Seth A. Richardson, 20, of Oakland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 29, 2018, in Sidney, dismissed.

Drew J. Roy, 37, of Oakland, violating conditions of release May 24, 2019, in Oakland, 48-hour jail sentence.

Jordan Roy, 21, of Leeds, violating conditions of release May 5, 2019, in Manchester, $100 fine.

Alexander M. Russell, 21, of Oakland, operating under the influence Oct. 6, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one year administrative release, 150-day license suspension; failure to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence. Violating conditions of release March 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Hallie L. Stevens, 33, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 28, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug Oct. 12, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 21, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sage Thomas, 18, of Waterville, furnishing liquor to a minor June 9, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Daniel B. Vaillancourt, 51, of Augusta, violating conditions of release July 20, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Cody Watson, 25, of Augusta, failing to make oral or written accident report May 25, 2019, in Pittston, $200 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed.

