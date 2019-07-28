IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Commerce Drive.

10:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

12:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.

12:51 p.m., police recovered needles on State Street.

12:55 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

3:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:08 p.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hartwell Lane.

8:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:25 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:44 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

10:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

10:08 p.m., theft was reported on Ingraham Mountain Road.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

11:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

11:55 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 12:47 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Bond Street and Water Street.

4:39 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Blaine Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:09 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peck Farm Road.

7:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:20 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Pineland Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:02 a.m., Ron Poore, 35, of Farmingdale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Edison Drive.

1:13 p.m., Elijah S. Yeaton, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, after a reported domestic disturbance on North Street.

Sunday at 1:06 a.m., Beau D. Cornish, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a well-being check on Boothby Street

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 6:18 a.m., Destiny A. Burgess, 37, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance on Blaine Road.

