IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Commerce Drive.
10:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.
12:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.
12:51 p.m., police recovered needles on State Street.
12:55 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
3:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
5:08 p.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
5:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hartwell Lane.
8:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:25 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:44 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.
10:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
10:08 p.m., theft was reported on Ingraham Mountain Road.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
11:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
11:55 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
Sunday at 12:47 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Bond Street and Water Street.
4:39 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Blaine Road.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:09 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peck Farm Road.
7:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 1:20 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Pineland Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:02 a.m., Ron Poore, 35, of Farmingdale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Edison Drive.
1:13 p.m., Elijah S. Yeaton, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, after a reported domestic disturbance on North Street.
Sunday at 1:06 a.m., Beau D. Cornish, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a well-being check on Boothby Street
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 6:18 a.m., Destiny A. Burgess, 37, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance on Blaine Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Fryeburg police rescue unconscious woman from Saco River bank
-
Politics
Diplomats recommit to saving Iran deal, oppose U.S. sanctions
-
Nation & World
Rural Nevada not equipped for big ‘storm Area 51’ turnout
-
News
Open Farm Day: Worship first, then beef and veggies
-
Nation & World
Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at age 75