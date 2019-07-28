IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Bridge Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 2:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.
2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Moores Mill Road.
4:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Savage Street.
11:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Montcalm Street.
8:02 p.m., theft was reported on Crane Drive.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:06 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Athens Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:51 p.m., assault was reported on West Road.
9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estes Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 6:49 a.m., vandalism was reported on Estelle Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:50 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.
2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Timberview Drive.
10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
11:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
Sunday at 11:23 a.m., assault was reported on Spring Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
3:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.
3:31 p.m., assault was reported on Leighton Street.
3:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Sherwin Street.
5:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Sherwin Street.
7:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Street.
8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported at The Concourse.
9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
10:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.
Sunday at 2:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Weld Road.
10:49 a.m., a missing person was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
10:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
11:29 a.m., harassment was reported on China Road.
11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
4:29 p.m., threatening was reported on N Pond Road.
9:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:27 p.m., Jessica J. Fox, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of violating conditions of release.
9:07 p.m., Robert Everett Nichols, 40, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 1:42 a.m., Mindy Sue Lacasse, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:34 p.m., Jonathan Switzer, 41, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
11 p.m., Shawn Hyatt, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
11:15 p.m., Vincent P. Zolla, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 1:02 a.m., Jessica Brickett, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
3:16 a.m., Zoie L. Vigue, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
