IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Bridge Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 2:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.

2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Moores Mill Road.

4:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Savage Street.

11:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Montcalm Street.

8:02 p.m., theft was reported on Crane Drive.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:06 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Athens Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:51 p.m., assault was reported on West Road.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 6:49 a.m., vandalism was reported on Estelle Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:50 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Timberview Drive.

10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

11:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Sunday at 11:23 a.m., assault was reported on Spring Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

3:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

3:31 p.m., assault was reported on Leighton Street.

3:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Sherwin Street.

5:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Sherwin Street.

7:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Street.

8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported at The Concourse.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.

Sunday at 2:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Weld Road.

10:49 a.m., a missing person was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

10:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

11:29 a.m., harassment was reported on China Road.

11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

4:29 p.m., threatening was reported on N Pond Road.

9:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:27 p.m., Jessica J. Fox, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of violating conditions of release.

9:07 p.m., Robert Everett Nichols, 40, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:42 a.m., Mindy Sue Lacasse, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:34 p.m., Jonathan Switzer, 41, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11 p.m., Shawn Hyatt, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

11:15 p.m., Vincent P. Zolla, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:02 a.m., Jessica Brickett, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:16 a.m., Zoie L. Vigue, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

