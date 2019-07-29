IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:51 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

12:53 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

1:03 p.m., a theft offense was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:06 p.m., indecency was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

2:10 p.m., general animal complaints were reported on Northern Avenue.

2:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.

3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

7:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

9:03 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:16 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

On Monday at 12:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Brann Avenue.

1:03 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cony Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:16 a.m., a theft offense was reported at the Circle K on Western Avenue.

9:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Court.

11:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

On Saturday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 9:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Bog Hill Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 9:08 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Route 202 in Winthrop.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., Joseph Michael Mortenson, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on North Belfast Avenue on a charge of violation of protective order.

9:55 p.m., Ricky A. Lane, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violation of probation during a disorderly conduct call on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 10:09 p.m., an arrest was made on Route 194.

On Saturday at 7:39 a.m., Michelle R. French, 54, of Westport Island, was arrested on charges of speeding 30 mph or over and endangering the welfare of a child.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:12 a.m., Lawrence E. Smith, 57, of Manchester, was issued a summons on Edison Drive for operating a vehicle with a registration that was expired for over 150 days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: