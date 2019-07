IN ANSON, Sunday at 3:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Arnolds Lane.

4 p.m., an assault was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 6:01 p.m., a caller from Spiller Drive reported a person was missing.

7:06 p.m., a fire with lightning strike was reported on Pickerel Lane.

IN BENTON, Friday at 8:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Hanscom Road.

Saturday at 10:25 a.m., criminal threatening was reported at Averill Mobile Home Park.

9:44 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on East Benton Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

8:28 p.m., a case involving violation of bail was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday, between 6:20 p.m. and 6:42 p.m., power lines were reported down on Zions Hill and Borough roads, as well as near Ridge and Adams roads.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 6:01 a.m., a case involving fraud was reported on Pellerin Drive.

5:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Windsor Road.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 3:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lake Front Drive.

5:25 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Kennebec River Road.

Monday at 12:49 a.m., a caller reported hearing shots fired on Cross Town Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:11 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Skowhegan Road.

6:54 p.m., a fire with lightning strike was reported on Norridgewock Road.

7:23 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Ten Lots Road.

10:13 p.m., debris in the roadway was reported on Center Road.

Monday at 8:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

11:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported near High Street and Stewart Avenue.

12:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Broadway.

5:18 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:53 p.m., a power line was reported down on Temple Road.

Monday at 8:35 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Main Street at University of Maine at Farmington.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:03 a.m., loud noise was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 8:15 p.m., a vehicle pursuit was reported on Main and Anson streets.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

7:40 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MERCER, Sunday at 6:48 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Pond Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., a power line was reported down on Vienna Road.

7:24 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Vienna Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:52 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Megan Drive.

7:22 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 8:28 a.m., a caller from Perkins Street reported a scam.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:46 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Center Street.

5:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Alpine Street.

5:59 p.m., a protection order was served on Oak Street.

6:12 p.m., a protection order was served on Water Street.

8:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

Monday at 5:03 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smithfield Road.

5:34 a.m., a burglary was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

5:55 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

7:17 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:49 a.m., vandalism was reported on Estelle Street.

3:04 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Webb Road.

6:14 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

Monday at 8:08 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 8:51 p.m., noise was reported on Whip Willow Farm Road.

IN ROME, Sunday at 5:21 p.m., an assault was reported on North Pond Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., a burglary was reported on Devils Head Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 3:18 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Cowan Ridge.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Spring Street.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Dartmouth Street.

2:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Pond Road.

5:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:45 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on East River Road.

Monday at 8:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Butler Street.

9:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 6:43 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN STRONG, Sunday, a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Norton Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Riva Ridge Road.

Saturday at 6:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Priest Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:38 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Temple Street.

10:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:08 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

12:02 p.m., a theft was reported on High Street.

12:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

1:35 p.m., noise was reported on Chase Avenue.

2:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sherwin Street.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on First Rangeway.

8:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Union Street.

10:43 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 12:13 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Summer Street.

2:40 a.m., noise was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

5:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chase Avenue.

IN WELD, Monday at 8:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Kawanhee Lane.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Turkey Lane.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 9:17 p.m., a road hazard was reported near Melcher Road and Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday, a caller from China Road reported a person was missing.

12:55 p.m., a caller from Bay Street reported a person was missing.

Monday at 4:22 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Boston Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:28 p.m., Sabrina Christine Madore, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating after suspension.

8:41 p.m., Michael Brandon Benedict, 34, of Anson, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and failing to stop for an officer.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:19 p.m., Dennis A. Ducas, 50, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:38 a.m., Patricia M. Salmonson, 74, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

