IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:30 a.m., an animal complaint about a dog was made on Hillcrest Street and Western Avenue.
12:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue and Cushman Street.
2:07 p.m., sex offense violations were reported on Oak Street.
2:42 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Mud Mill Road.
3:32 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Court Street.
3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Memorial Circuit.
3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:53 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Burns Road.
5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Stone Street.
6:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.
6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.
10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
On Tuesday at 3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Duncan Road and Hutchinson Drive.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 7:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stickney Terrace.
10:03 a.m., child abuse was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Readfield Road.
On Tuesday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McCardle Street.
IN READFIELD, Monday at 7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmwood Terrace
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
1:16 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Robin Hood Drive.
10:15 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Norcross Point.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
California governor signs law requiring presidential candidates release tax returns
-
Nation & World
What to know about the Capital One data breach
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel police log
-
Maine Crime
Eight from Mexico arrested in human smuggling incident in Aroostook County
-
Business
Proposed rail service would link Portland and Westbrook