IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:30 a.m., an animal complaint about a dog was made on Hillcrest Street and Western Avenue.

12:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue and Cushman Street.

2:07 p.m., sex offense violations were reported on Oak Street.

2:42 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Mud Mill Road.

3:32 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Court Street.

3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Memorial Circuit.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:53 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Stone Street.

6:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

On Tuesday at 3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Duncan Road and Hutchinson Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 7:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stickney Terrace.

10:03 a.m., child abuse was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Readfield Road.

On Tuesday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McCardle Street.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmwood Terrace

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

1:16 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Robin Hood Drive.

10:15 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Norcross Point.

