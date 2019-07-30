A 56-year-old Massachusetts man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly distributing heroin in the Newport area.

Myron Crosby Jr., also known as “Templer,” of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced Tuesday.

Crosby was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor by Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. He was convicted of the crime on Aug. 2, 2018, after a four-day jury trial.

The evidence presented at trial established that, between August 2015 and January 2016, Crosby conspired to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

He was the source of between 60,000 and 80,000 bags of heroin acquired in Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts. The bags were then brought to Maine and distributed by co-conspirators in the Newport area.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administrations, with assistance from the Maine and Massachusetts State Police and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Strategy to Combat the Opioid Epidemic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: