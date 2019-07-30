IN ANSON, Monday at 8:22 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Church Street.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 6:43 p.m., an assault was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:39 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Bush Road.

10:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 12:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on First Tracks Lane.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:59 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported at exit 138 on Interstate 95.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:05 p.m., a caller from Howe Road reported a scam.

1:39 p.m., mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

4:11 p.m., a person reported a theft to the police department, no location given.

7:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Woodman Avenue.

8:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

10:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Maple Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:42 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lamkin Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 12:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

8:16 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:43 p.m., a caller from Hunnewell Road reported a scam.

4:01 p.m., mischief was reported on Russell Road.

IN MOSCOW, Monday at 8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:26 a.m., a burglary was reported on Water Street.

11:13 a.m., a protection order was served on Fairfield Street.

10:56 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oak Street.

Tuesday at 12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East School Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 12:51 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

1:29 p.m., debris was reported on Interstate 95.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:34 a.m., a fire or odor investigation was conducted on Somerset Avenue.

8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 2:43 p.m., a tree with lines down was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

IN ROME, Monday at 4:23 p.m., theft was reported on Grantwood Ridge.

9:56 p.m., harassment was reported at Derby Estates.

10:01 p.m., harassment was reported at Derby Estates.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 11:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pond Road.

Tuesday at 12:21 a.m., a caller from West River Road reported a missing person.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:36 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:16 p.m., theft was reported on Hathaway Street.

5:04 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.

5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

10:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.

Tuesday at 5:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN STARKS, Monday at 1:20 p.m., a caller from Homestead Road reported a scam.

IN STRONG, Monday at 6:32 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN TEMPLE, Monday at 1:29 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Jenkins Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:54 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Park Place.

9:22 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Hathaway Street.

11:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:26 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.

4:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

4:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:09 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Elm Street.

5:19 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Winter Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

6:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Mathews Avenue.

6:35 p.m., an assault was reported on The Concourse.

9:18 p.m., theft was reported on Percival Court.

11:32 p.m., noise was reported on Oakland Street.

11:33 p.m., noise was reported on Sherwin Street.

11:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Sherwin Street.

Tuesday at 12:34 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Silver Street.

2:28 a.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

5:30 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Clifford Avenue.

11:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Bellevue Street.

12:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Clifford Avenue.

1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

6:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Halifax Street.

10:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:39 p.m., a caller from Joe Avenue reported a missing person.

Tuesday at 1:54 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Monica Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 6:57 p.m., Brandon S. Flagg, 30, of Jay, was arrested on 10 warrants.

10:31 p.m., Caleb H. Walters, 20, of Industry, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Saturday at 1:07 a.m., Jason D. Masterson, 44, of Temple, was arrested on two warrants.

2:07 a.m., Christopher Bruce Gray, 28, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of OUI and violating conditions of release.

8:52 a.m., Clifford Gunnar Bradbury, 44, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of Class D night hunting.

10:27 p.m., Jeremy A. Barrett, 35, of Mexico, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Monday at 6:49 p.m., Amanda Michelle Ayer, 30, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

9:30 p.m., Travis Roy Gordon, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:54 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 35, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:20 p.m., Michael A. Hayden, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:15 p.m., Cletus Jernigan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, two counts of violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:19 p.m., Paul William-Hermon Rideout, 62, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:38 p.m., Alexis Anne Wadleigh, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

