AUGUSTA—A hiker broke her leg on the Appalachian trail Tuesday afternoon and was rescued by the Maine Warden Service.
According to Mark Latti, Maine Warden Service Communications director, Anne Renner, 24, of Arlington, Illinois, was hiking north on the trail through the Mahoosuc Notch in northern Oxford County when she fell and struck her lower right leg on a rock Monday evening.
Renner couldn’t call 911 due to poor cell coverage, but another hiker hiked to where there was cell coverage and called 911 at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Renner was airlifted off the trail by a Maine Forest Service helicopter at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was taken to Rumford Hospital via a waiting ambulance at 1:30 p.m.
The Maine Warden Service worked with the Maine Forest Service, Newry Fire and Rescue, Bethel Fire and Rescue, Medcare Ambulance and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue during the rescue.
This story will be updated.
