IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:59 a.m., a wild animal complaint was reported on Belfast Avenue.

9:22 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.

9:25 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Creative Way.

10:15 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Stewart Lane.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

4:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

5:26 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Newland Avenue.

6:53 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:16 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:07 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

9:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:47 p.m., an animal complaint about a dog was reported on Cony Street.

On Wednesday at 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 197.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported on Readfield and Belgrade roads.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:39 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:01 a.m., Heath R. Howe, 39, of Pleasant Ridge, was arrested while operating with a suspended or revoked license with two prior instances of driving with it suspended.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., an arrest was made during a motor vehicle stop.

