IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:59 a.m., a wild animal complaint was reported on Belfast Avenue.
9:22 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.
9:25 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Creative Way.
10:15 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.
2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Stewart Lane.
3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
4:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
5:26 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Newland Avenue.
6:53 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:16 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
7:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:07 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Community Drive.
9:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:47 p.m., an animal complaint about a dog was reported on Cony Street.
On Wednesday at 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.
2:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 197.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported on Readfield and Belgrade roads.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:39 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:01 a.m., Heath R. Howe, 39, of Pleasant Ridge, was arrested while operating with a suspended or revoked license with two prior instances of driving with it suspended.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., an arrest was made during a motor vehicle stop.
