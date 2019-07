IN CHINA, Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., theft was reported on Route 3.

Wednesday at 1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Road.

2:52 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

4:20 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Summit Street.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Road.

12:23 p.m., theft was reported on Clairay Drive.

1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Rowell Street.

5:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Boardman Road.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Street.

Wednesday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:16 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

3:54 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

4:30 p.m., a runaway was reported on Denise Avenue.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rocky Shore Lane.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 6:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Webb Ridge Road.

Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

2:40 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

2:51 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

3:48 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pineland Circle.

4:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 12:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 11:57 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Chicken Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seton Center Drive.

10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:44 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Court.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Plaza.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

Wednesday at 12:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

1:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

3:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:56 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Augusta Road.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whipple Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., Larry N. Stanhope, 73, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

2:49 p.m., Philip R. Hendricks, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

10:18 p.m., Cheyenne J. Tripp, 21, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 27, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., Angela Hanson, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of theft, shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: