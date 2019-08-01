IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Spring Road.
8:07 a.m., an animal problem was reported near Green Street and Sewell Street.
10:02 a.m., police recovered needles on Water Street.
1:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:31 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Bangor Street.
3:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
4:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cumberland Street.
5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
6:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Washington Street.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Hudson Road.
9:30 p.m., fraud was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:40 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
12:34 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Union Street and Gage Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Shirley Lane and Bowman Street.
7 p.m., harassment was reported on Sheldon Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 10:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 7:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Lakeview Drive.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
IN ROME, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nickerson Lane.
SUMMONSES
IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 12:46 p.m., a 36-year old Farmingdale woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked following a car accident with personal injury on Shirley Lane.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Gov. Janet Mills praises federal plan for prescription drugs
-
Nation & World
John Dillinger relatives say they have evidence FBI killed the wrong man
-
Community
Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance online workshops set for Aug. 3 and 24
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal August 1 police log
-
Business
U.S. construction spending drops 1.3% in June