IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Spring Road.

8:07 a.m., an animal problem was reported near Green Street and Sewell Street.

10:02 a.m., police recovered needles on Water Street.

1:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:31 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Bangor Street.

3:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

4:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cumberland Street.

5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

6:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Washington Street.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Hudson Road.

9:30 p.m., fraud was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:40 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

12:34 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Union Street and Gage Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Shirley Lane and Bowman Street.

7 p.m., harassment was reported on Sheldon Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 10:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 7:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Lakeview Drive.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nickerson Lane.

SUMMONSES

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 12:46 p.m., a 36-year old Farmingdale woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked following a car accident with personal injury on Shirley Lane.

