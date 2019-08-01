IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., theft was reported on Dinsmore Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., assault was reported on Access Road.

IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robinson Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

6:42 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Road.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 7:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Coburn Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 4:29 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

3 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Horan Street.

4:12 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Chesterville Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:26 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hayden Street.

11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 7:50 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:46 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powers Road.

8:48 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Lancey Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Sesame Street.

4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

Thursday, 2:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 1:11 p.m., fraud was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:35 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:34 p.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.

12:56 p.m., theft was reported on Pine Street.

2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Celtics Drive.

5:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.

6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Drive.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poolers Park Way.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

Thursday, 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

4:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:34 a.m., Phillip Andrew Webb, 42, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Wednesday, 8:27 a.m., Michael Devonte Velez, 27, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 27, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12:35 p.m., Dennis Christopher Willie, 51, of Harmony, was arrested on two warrants.

2:12 p.m., Larry N. Stanhope, 74, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of violation of condition of release and violating a protection order.

2:47 p.m., Daniel James Bubier, 30, of Harmony, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Thursday, 3:56 a.m., James P. Lynch, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and obstructing report of a crime.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., Cardinia Gates, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and domestic violence by terrorizing.

