IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., theft was reported on Dinsmore Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., assault was reported on Access Road.
IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
8:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robinson Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.
6:42 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Road.
IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 7:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Coburn Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 4:29 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.
3 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Horan Street.
4:12 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Chesterville Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
8:26 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hayden Street.
11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 7:50 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:46 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powers Road.
8:48 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Lancey Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Sesame Street.
4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
Thursday, 2:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Alder Street.
IN STRONG, Wednesday at 1:11 p.m., fraud was reported on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:35 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:34 p.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.
12:56 p.m., theft was reported on Pine Street.
2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Celtics Drive.
5:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.
6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Drive.
11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poolers Park Way.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.
11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
Thursday, 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.
4:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:34 a.m., Phillip Andrew Webb, 42, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
Wednesday, 8:27 a.m., Michael Devonte Velez, 27, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 27, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
12:35 p.m., Dennis Christopher Willie, 51, of Harmony, was arrested on two warrants.
2:12 p.m., Larry N. Stanhope, 74, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of violation of condition of release and violating a protection order.
2:47 p.m., Daniel James Bubier, 30, of Harmony, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Thursday, 3:56 a.m., James P. Lynch, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and obstructing report of a crime.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., Cardinia Gates, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and domestic violence by terrorizing.
