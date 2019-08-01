NEW VINEYARD — A Perry man suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the truck he was driving hydroplaned on Route 27 and struck the Maine Wood Turning building, police said.

Scovil and Deputy Derrick Doucette and New Vineyard Fire Department responded to the crash reported at 7:50 p.m.

Ervins Bubier, 39, was driving south when his truck left the roadway and struck the building.

“Speed and weather appear to be the leading cause of the crash,” Sgt. Brad Scovil wrote in a police report.

Bubier was treated at the scene by NorthStar EMS personnel but declined to be taken to a hospital.

