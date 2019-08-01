Ervins Bubier, 39, of Perry was driving his truck south on Route 27 on Wednesday when it hydroplaned, left the roadway and struck the Maine Wood Turning building in New Vineyard. Courtesy photo by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

NEW VINEYARD — A Perry man suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the truck he was driving hydroplaned on Route 27 and struck the Maine Wood Turning building, police said.

Scovil and Deputy Derrick Doucette and New Vineyard Fire Department responded to the crash reported at 7:50 p.m.

Ervins Bubier, 39, was driving south when his truck left the roadway and struck the building.

“Speed and weather appear to be the leading cause of the crash,” Sgt. Brad Scovil wrote in a police report.

Bubier was treated at the scene by NorthStar EMS personnel but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Ervins Bubier, 39, of Perry was driving his truck south when it hydroplaned, left the roadway and struck a building in New Vineyard on Wednesday. Courtesy photo by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
new vineyard maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.