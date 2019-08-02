The bed racers came barefoot this time. The brave ones, that is, those who would forbear the blisters that hot pavement would raise on their soles. After all, this was Moonlight Madness without moonlight a day after a black moon barely appeared in the skies of the Western Hemisphere. The black moon, which appears every 32 months or so, was the second new moon of the month of July and was also a supermoon, a new moon that is closest to the Earth. A fitting appearance for the bed races of Skowhegan, one of the highlights of the annual River Fest. But there is more in store for Saturday, beginning with the farmers market, moving on to rafting rides in the river, family activities throughout the afternoon, dinner in Coburn Park, a play at Lakewood and a fireworks display at the Great Eddy, a River Fest good for the soul.

