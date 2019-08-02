WAYNE — Steve and Molly Saunders will present “What’s Going on at the Border?,” a talk about their three weeks volunteering recently in El Paso, Texas. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Cary Library, 17 Old Winthrop Road.

As former Peace Corps Volunteers in El Salvador, the Saunders decided it was time to be proactive, and headed for Texas to volunteer in a church-run shelter for migrants coming from Central America. They will share their experiences and describe what they found during their stay, and will answer: Who are these asylum seekers? Why are they making this dangerous journey to the US? How are they being treated while in detention? How were these people helped on their way by volunteers working at these shelters in El Paso once the migrants were released from detention? And what can be done in the future about this human situation?

All are welcome to the library in the handicapped-accessible lower level.

For more information, call the library at 685-3612 or visit cary-memorial.lib.me.us.

