IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Johnson Street.

9:02 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Western Avenue.

10:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Commerce Drive.

11:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

11:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

3:50 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Orchard Street and Western Avenue.

4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.

6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

7:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:16 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stone Street.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

10:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:06 a.m., needles were recovered on Civic Center Drive.

1 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:43 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Western Avenue.

3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brentwood Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 8:26 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Bush Lane.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 7:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Parkway Lane.

IN ROME, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Peninsula Drive.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 8:55 a.m., fraud was reported on High Street.

3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:49 a.m., a family fight was reported on Route 41.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:31 a.m., Naomi M. Swift, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on four counts of aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug following an investigation on Union Street.

IN DRESDEN, July 28, Martin R. Clark-Castillo, 30, of Dresden, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Middle Road.

July 28, Karen L. Erdmann, 51, of Dresden, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Calls Hill Road.

IN JEFFERSON, July 26, Keasha M. Johnson, 18, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft on Hinks Road.

SUMMONSES

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:58 p.m., an 85-year-old Manchester woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Pond Road.

4:08 p.m., a 34-year-old Monmouth woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Pond Road.

