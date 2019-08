IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ham Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 3.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 11:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waite Hill Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Covell Road.

10:03 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Road.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Montcalm Street.

12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

3:51 p.m., a caller from High Street reported a scam.

3:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

10:43 p.m., a violation of bail was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Perham Street.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:07 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Farmington Falls Road.

5:56 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Fairbanks Road.

6:45 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wesserunsett Road.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 11:34 a.m., a caller from Mercer Road reported a person negotiated a bad check.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 5:14 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Cassidy Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:24 a.m., a low-hanging power line was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.

9 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:37 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Summer Street.

10:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Heath Street.

1:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

2:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tranquility Trail.

10:09 p.m., noise was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

2:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

3:59 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.

IN ROME, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Peninsula Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 2:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

6:23 p.m., an assault was reported on East Dyer Street.

6:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:36 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Avenue.

7:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

8:16 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Heselton Street.

8:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

Also at 9:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:44 p.m., an assault was reported on Court Street.

10:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on Judkins Court.

11:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., a fire with a tree and line down was reported near Church Hill Road and High Street.

3:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Birch Road.

IN THE FORKS, Thursday at 1:01 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Troutdale Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:18 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on North Street.

7:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.

11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Webb Road.

12:11 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Avenue.

2:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

4 p.m., a caller from The Concourse reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:13 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.

4:26 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:06 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Main Street.

5:07 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:20 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on North Street.

7:54 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Gray Street.

9:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:16 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Cushman Road.

9:56 p.m., noise was reported on Bellevue Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:30 a.m., James Harold Graham, 48, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

7:04 p.m., James Keith Braley, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

8:39 p.m., Keith Howard Buttrick, 68, of Jupiter, was arrested on a warrant.

8:54 p.m., Kevin Jay Butler, 22, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., Donald Brickett, 48, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

