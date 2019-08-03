IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:28 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Northern Avenue.
9:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
9:43 a.m., a well-being/mental heat check was performed on Hicks Road.
10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
12:57 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Drew Street.
1:59 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Industrial Drive.
2:15 p.m., a person was arrested on a charge of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
2:48 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Windy Street.
2:54 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Patterson Street.
3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Road.
3:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stanley Street.
4:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:18 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Vickery Street.
6:03 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Canal Street.
6:05 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
6:18 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Oxford Street.
6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenbridge Drive.
7:15 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Civic Center Drive.
8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
8:55 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on North Street Place.
9:32 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was performed on Water Street.
9:48 p.m., property was returned on Union Street.
9:59 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.
10:16 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Western Avenue and Sewell Street.
10:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.
10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.
Saturday at 2:32 a.m., pedestrian check was performed on Quimby Street.
2:54 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Water and Laurel streets.
3:23 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Union Street.
3:26 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Civic Center Drive.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.
10:19 p.m., a caller from Long Avenue reported someone was missing.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:43 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
Saturday at 12:56 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 6:06 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Water Street.
7 p.m., a motor vehicle stop on Water Street resulted in an arrest.
9:13 p.m., a report of suspicious activity result in an arrest on Water Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Sawtelle Road.
Saturday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:33 a.m., criminal trespass was reported at St. Francis Cemetery on Grove Street.
7:30 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
10:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Redington Street.
10:13 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on lower Main Street.
12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
1:05 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Colby Street.
1:11 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Sherwin Street.
3:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Hillside Avenue.
6:40 p.m., a vehicle hit-and-run was reported, no location given.
7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Elm Plaza.
7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
8:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:37 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.
12:23 a.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.
1:21 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.
1:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Appleton Street.
3:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwin Street.
4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.
8:27 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Depot Street.
9:36 p.m., noise was reported on Pine Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
12:32 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Monument Street.
1:03 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Augusta Road.
9:58 p.m., a caller from Halifax Street reported someone ran away.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.
Saturday at 12:13 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Garland Road.
2:26 a.m., auspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:39 p.m., a 17-year-old, no residence provided, was arrested on a charge of a minor possessing liquor.
9:01 p.m., Desiree D. McKenna, 26, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer between $1,000 and $10,000 and violating conditions of release.
Saturday at 1:13 a.m., Gary L. Hartman, 50, transient of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud noise in a private place, and refusing to sign a criminal summons (charged only), following a report of disorderly conduct on Whitten Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., Donald Brickett, 48, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday at 1:35 p.m., Kathleen Lightbody, 21, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of theft and refusing to submit.
11:03 p.m., David Carlow, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday at 12:37 a.m., Leroy Holt, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:03 p.m., Gloria Pressey, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:31 p.m., Eric Michael Ryan, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of failure to register motor vehicle and operating while license suspended or revoked (2 priors).
8:39 p.m., Walker J. Beaulieu, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and minor transporting liquor following an investigation of a missing person.
8:39 p.m., Anthony Raymond Bell, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of minor possessing liquor following an investigation of a missing person.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:06 p.m., Jennifer L. Pomerleau, 37, of Benton, was summoned on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification.
