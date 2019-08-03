IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:28 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Northern Avenue.

9:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

9:43 a.m., a well-being/mental heat check was performed on Hicks Road.

10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

12:57 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Drew Street.

1:59 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Industrial Drive.

2:15 p.m., a person was arrested on a charge of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

2:48 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Windy Street.

2:54 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Patterson Street.

3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Road.

3:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stanley Street.

4:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:18 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Vickery Street.

6:03 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Canal Street.

6:05 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

6:18 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Oxford Street.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenbridge Drive.

7:15 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Civic Center Drive.

8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:55 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on North Street Place.

9:32 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was performed on Water Street.

9:48 p.m., property was returned on Union Street.

9:59 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

10:16 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Western Avenue and Sewell Street.

10:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.

Saturday at 2:32 a.m., pedestrian check was performed on Quimby Street.

2:54 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Water and Laurel streets.

3:23 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Union Street.

3:26 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Civic Center Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

10:19 p.m., a caller from Long Avenue reported someone was missing.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:43 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 12:56 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 6:06 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Water Street.

7 p.m., a motor vehicle stop on Water Street resulted in an arrest.

9:13 p.m., a report of suspicious activity result in an arrest on Water Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Sawtelle Road.

Saturday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:33 a.m., criminal trespass was reported at St. Francis Cemetery on Grove Street.

7:30 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Redington Street.

10:13 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on lower Main Street.

12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

1:05 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Colby Street.

1:11 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Sherwin Street.

3:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Hillside Avenue.

6:40 p.m., a vehicle hit-and-run was reported, no location given.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Elm Plaza.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

8:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:37 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

12:23 a.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

1:21 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

1:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Appleton Street.

3:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwin Street.

4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

8:27 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Depot Street.

9:36 p.m., noise was reported on Pine Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

12:32 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Monument Street.

1:03 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Augusta Road.

9:58 p.m., a caller from Halifax Street reported someone ran away.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

Saturday at 12:13 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Garland Road.

2:26 a.m., auspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:39 p.m., a 17-year-old, no residence provided, was arrested on a charge of a minor possessing liquor.

9:01 p.m., Desiree D. McKenna, 26, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer between $1,000 and $10,000 and violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 1:13 a.m., Gary L. Hartman, 50, transient of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud noise in a private place, and refusing to sign a criminal summons (charged only), following a report of disorderly conduct on Whitten Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., Donald Brickett, 48, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 1:35 p.m., Kathleen Lightbody, 21, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of theft and refusing to submit.

11:03 p.m., David Carlow, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:37 a.m., Leroy Holt, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:03 p.m., Gloria Pressey, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:31 p.m., Eric Michael Ryan, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of failure to register motor vehicle and operating while license suspended or revoked (2 priors).

8:39 p.m., Walker J. Beaulieu, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and minor transporting liquor following an investigation of a missing person.

8:39 p.m., Anthony Raymond Bell, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of minor possessing liquor following an investigation of a missing person.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:06 p.m., Jennifer L. Pomerleau, 37, of Benton, was summoned on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification.

