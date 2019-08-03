CORNVILLE — A family of six was displaced and two dogs died Friday in a fire that heavily damaged a double-wide mobile home and destroyed an adjacent barn, according to Cornville fire Lt. Nathaniel Weeks.

Weeks said Saturday morning that the fire at 1266 West Ridge Road started sometime after 3:30 p.m. in the barn. He said he did not have the names of the couple and four children who lived there. However, Cornville fire Chief Ken Hogate said later Saturday that a woman who lives there is Brandi Pinkham.

Debris from a barn fire is seen Saturday morning. The Friday blaze destroyed a barn and much of the house at 1266 West Ridge Road in Cornville. Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

Hogate said the cause of the fire is not confirmed.

“We haven’t determined absolutely, but we’re pretty sure is was electrical,” he said.

No one was home when the fire broke out, according to Weeks, who said he was the first person at the scene. The two dogs in the house died of smoke inhalation, he said.

“They had a cat and the cat made it out,” he said.

Hogate said that Skowhegan fire Chief Shawn Howard lives in the area and arrived at the fire scene, heard something in the house and opened a window to discover the cat.

“The cat came right out and he grabbed that,” Hogate said.

He said that the house was 10 to 15 feet from the barn.

The house was insured, according to Weeks. No injuries occurred, he said. The barn was an older, 1 1/2-story structure and there were various items but no animals, he said. The family lost a “substantial amount” of their belongings in the house, he said.

“They’re staying with family,” he said. “The Red Cross was notified immediately, so they’re going to help as well with what they need.”

About 30 firefighters from Cornville, Skowhegan, Athens, Madison, Norridgewock and Harmony responded to the scene, as did Harmony Ambulance Services, according to Weeks.

“The heat was the biggest thing,” he said. “It wore the guys out faster than anything. Heat was definitely an issue and shortage of manpower. Every fire department is battling that right now.”

Firefighters left the scene around 7 p.m. Friday, he said.

At the scene Saturday morning, charred debris from the barn lay on the ground, including vehicle parts, concrete blocks and twisted metal. The north side of the gray house with black shutters was burned and windows were broken. A children’s swing set was several feel from the house, which was quiet.

There were four vehicles parked in front of the house, but no one appeared to be around.

