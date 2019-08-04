Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio claimed at least 29 lives in less than 24 hours and left scores of people wounded, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.

Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people. The suspected shooter was shot to death by responding officers.

The attacks came less than a week after a 19-year-old gunman killed three people and injured 13 others at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival in California before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The El Paso shooting was being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities worked to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested. The border city is home to 680,000 people, many of them Latino.

El Paso authorities offered few details about the assault, but Police Chief Greg Allen described the scene as “horrific” and said many of the 26 people who were hurt had life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, reactions arrived from Maine’s congressional delegation, some of whom called for stricter gun control in response to the violence.

“I’m devastated and angry about the horrific gun slaughter of at least 29 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio within the past 24 hours,” U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said in a statement Sunday morning.

“The House has passed common sense legislation to address gun violence but the Senate refuses to act. This is absolutely unacceptable. My heart is broken for the victims of the gun violence in El Paso and Dayton. These murderers have robbed dozens of their lives – and all Americans of the safety we should feel while going about our daily routines.”

Pingree said the El Paso killer had been “radicalized to commit an act of domestic terrorism.” She also attacked President Trump for cutting domestic terror programs during an apparent escalation of hate crime.

Sen. Angus King made a statement on Twitter, saying “The horrific acts of senseless violence of the last 24 hours in Dayton and El Paso are at once unimaginable and all too familiar. My heart is with the victims and their families – but much more is needed than prayers; we must examine and address the underlying causes.”

King’s account also linked constituents to statement from May 2018 on Medium outlining the legislative proposals he supports, focused on “true universal background check” and gun trafficking.

Rep. Jared Golden sent a statement via email, saying “The news out of El Paso and Dayton this weekend is horrible. It’s undeniable that the atrocity in El Paso was motivated by hate and bigotry. As a country, we need to be clear-eyed about the growing anger and hatred that is leading to these acts of violence and we must come together to stand against it.”

Sen. Susan Collins also issued a statement on Twitter, saying “These brutal attacks, the third mass shooting in a week, are horrific. I am grateful to the brave first responders in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy who quickly stopped the perpetrators of these vicious, hateful acts.”

Collins continued, “Early reports suggest that the El Paso shooter was motivated by bigotry and a hateful white supremacist ideology. This evil is a threat to the fabric of our society.”

Maine House Speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon called for Collins and the Senate to act on Twitter.

“We went to sleep with heavy hearts for the lives lost in El Paso and woke up to devastating news of another mass shooting in Dayton. We must act on our gun violence epidemic. Now. Senator Collins should demand Mitch McConnell bring the Senate back to Washington to take action,” Gideon wrote.

Betsy Sweet, who has also declared to run against Collins, also called for Senate action on Twitter.

“And now Dayton. We now count HOURS between mass shootings, rather than days. We need to fight for comprehensive gun reform now. I call on Senator Collins to push Mitch McConnell to reconvene the Senate in order to pass HR 8, a gun reform bill that has already passed the House.”

In Dayton, the bloodshed was likely limited by the swift police response. Officers patrolling the area responded in less than a minute to the shooting, which unfolded around 1 a.m. on the streets of the downtown Oregon District, Mayor Nan Whaley said.

Had police not responded so quickly, “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today,” Whaley said.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he knew the shooter was not from his city.

“It’s not what we’re about,” the mayor said at the news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott and the police chief.

Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the El Paso suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, which is a nearly 10-hour drive from El Paso.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who is from El Paso and was at a candidate forum Saturday in Las Vegas, appeared shaken after receiving news of the shooting in his hometown.

He said he heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to “keep that (expletive) on the battlefield. Do not bring it into our communities.”

The shootings were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed – not including the offender.

Including the two latest attacks, 125 people had been killed in the 2019 shootings.

